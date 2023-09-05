Development Branch update - v0.9.001

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.9.001) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version does not contain new features, it's only a technical upgrade of the unity engine. Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.9.001 - Temporary changelog :

Upgrade unity version

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games