August’s 2023.8 release brings to the IDE some important licensing fixes for both SSO and Legacy login users to stop issues with sessions not refreshing when expected; a fresh new look to the Templates screens on the Start Page; a change back to "Test" for the default target set when creating new projects (plus, a slight change to runtime names); the ability to open more asset types in external editors (and set in your Preferences if there is a specific editor you want to be used) and also to inspect Included Files; the ability to tell Feather to apply certain rules to specific files/groups; and a tweak to workspace tab-management so you can't accidentally drag a workspace tab out to be its own new window.

There is also a new tool for reporting GameMaker bugs to us inside the Help menu and have this a) somewhat automate the process for you, and b) report the issue to a new public-facing bug database using your GitHub account, so you can then get some progress on your issue later on. Please always check the current how-to information on reporting your bugs and the known issues on the bugs site before sending any reports!

https://github.com/YoYoGames/GameMaker-Bugs

The runtimes have received a large number of new functions for creating debug/design GUI elements and the ability to type in console commands to perform your functions or print values at runtime; support for checking arrays and using tilemaps in collision functions; a new Compressor audio effect and three new SDF font rendering effects; new functions for rotating and colouring particles and others which allow you to burst the particles previously created in the editor; IPv6 support on all platforms which support it; and many other new features and fixes.

Please do check your SDKs and other external tools are the correct versions before doing any builds, as a couple of platforms have been updated since 2023.6 - you can see our Required SDKs FAQ and the various platform setup guides that page links to in order to get all of this information at any time.

See the two links below for detailed information on all the changes/fixes since 2023.6.0:

IDE - https://gms.yoyogames.com/ReleaseNotes.html

Runtime - https://gms.yoyogames.com/release-notes-runtime.html