Update Ver.0.10.16

New Features
- Added achievements functionality.
Changes
- Shortened the damage camera effect on bosses
- Removed frame rate display setting
- Changed so that logs sent in the crash dialog are sent to the author
- Changed operation text to change from "braking" to "Driving backwards" when stopped.
- Adjusted to make it easier to turn when driving backwards.
- Changed so that when the brakes are applied, if the speed is backward, the vehicle will driving backwards.
- Sniping: Fixed the problem of not being able to see the attack range when in the air.
- Lanterns placed in shrines
- Harbor town: Adjusted to make it easier to jump over debris.
- Steam overlay now pauses after displaying.
Fixes
- sniper alert sound continues to play after pausing
- some parts of the cab are not visible
- Crash caused by loading screen when pressing F4+Alt while loading.
- Low frame rate makes it difficult to turn in wall runs.
- Unable to wall run on walls in the lower part of buildings.
- Disconnecting the controller while loading causes a pause and no progress.
- Harbor Town: Climbing planks would get stuck in a gap.
