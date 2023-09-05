 Skip to content

DriveCrazy update for 5 September 2023

Update Ver.0.10.16

Build 12113453

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added achievements functionality.

Changes

  • Shortened the damage camera effect on bosses
  • Removed frame rate display setting
  • Changed so that logs sent in the crash dialog are sent to the author
  • Changed operation text to change from "braking" to "Driving backwards" when stopped.
  • Adjusted to make it easier to turn when driving backwards.
  • Changed so that when the brakes are applied, if the speed is backward, the vehicle will driving backwards.
  • Sniping: Fixed the problem of not being able to see the attack range when in the air.
  • Lanterns placed in shrines
  • Harbor town: Adjusted to make it easier to jump over debris.
  • Steam overlay now pauses after displaying.

Fixes

  • sniper alert sound continues to play after pausing
  • some parts of the cab are not visible
  • Crash caused by loading screen when pressing F4+Alt while loading.
  • Low frame rate makes it difficult to turn in wall runs.
  • Unable to wall run on walls in the lower part of buildings.
  • Disconnecting the controller while loading causes a pause and no progress.
  • Harbor Town: Climbing planks would get stuck in a gap.

Changed files in this update

