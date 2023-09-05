Multiplayer UI Fixes

There have been a lot of issues from people trying to make and join co op games, this patch seeks to be a bit of a bandaid before a more permanent solution is found.

---Bugfix---

-Players no longer need to restart game in order to get correct data

-Players can now join any slot they want in any order other than the host being forced into slot 1

-Reloading bugs fixed when a player DCs

-Bug with loading screen appearing without a mission selected yet fixed

---Coming Soon---

-The ability to save your name to your slot in MP so its easier to see who takes up which slot when you are rejoining to play at a later date

---Coming Far---

-The ability for one player to control multiple characters so there are always 4 players

-Increase the amount of characters you can have in MP to 8 per person per save up from 4

The coming far changes are probably around a month away, this may effect the rate at which the trait system gets implemented but I feel that getting this going is more important to reduce confusion of players.

Thanks for playing!