I Know This Place..? update for 5 September 2023

Water, flashlight, short film and bug fixes!

5 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Don't forget that on YOUTUBE I uploading a development vlog and you can support by subscribing and commenting.
And more news in our telegram public : https://t.me/IKnowThisPlace

•Fixed water. Now more interesting
• Flashlight works. The fact that it shines in a dark kitchen is worse than in the hall - there is an explanation for this too... But more on that later.
•Added items of players who won contests in our chat
•Added sounds
•Fixed minor issues with icons and doors

My vlog about short film and game

Changed files in this update

