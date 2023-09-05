 Skip to content

SWOLLEN TO BURSTING UNTIL I AM DISAPPEARING ON PURPOSE update for 5 September 2023

Patch Catch-up

I was going to stop posting patch notes, but have changed my mind.
STB V1.3.3

  • Fixed clue

STB V1.3.2

  • Fixed Christmas fight

STB V1.3.1

  • Fixed game over issues

STB V1.3

  • Fixed issues arising from the "exit game" button
  • Swapped clues
  • Tweaked ending 2
  • Added some clues
  • Removed F5 reset

We'd like to thank everyone saying nice things about the game, as well as everyone playing the game in general. Thanks so much.

