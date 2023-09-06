REBALANCING THE SECOND PROFESSION OF THE CLASS VEDUNIA: PRIESTESS!

Witches are mysterious magicians capable of rewriting the very foundations of the world. This time they decided to rewrite the history of the Church - with the unique ability to strengthen the strength and survival of their comrades in battle. The Priestess is a representative of the Churches, unshakably loyal to her comrades, always ready to provide them with support and assistance at the most difficult moment.

MEET THE PRIESTESS REBALANCING!

CHURCH

• The area of effect of the "Group Healing" skill has been significantly increased.

PRIESTESS

• The skill "Blessing of Protection II" now blocks 30% of damage taken. The duration of the skill is 20 seconds. Recovery 60 seconds.

• The skill "Heal II" now additionally restores 10% of the target's health. Cast time increased to 2 seconds.

• The skill "Group Healing II" additionally restores 20% of the target's health. Cast time increased to 3 seconds. Area of effect greatly increased

These figures are relevant for the maximum level of the skill. At lower levels, the numbers will be different.

