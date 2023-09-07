Patch 1.24.1 is live for everyone!

Patch 1.24.1 is now for everyone, adding a new rifle scope, ambient sounds to Tikamoon Plains, and addressing a few outstanding issues.

Version 1.24.1 patch notes:

Added: Scope ZOOMXD Thunderstrike XR12x44

Added: Tikamoon Plains ambient sounds

Fixed: Special mission animals can respawn after you have claimed them

Fixed: If a player fast travels or is knocked out before a fatally wounded animal dies and it is killed upon despawn, the animal remains in its last pose

Fixed: Inability to claim the man-eating lion after harvesting a different animal during the mission

Fixed: Lion rare fur variation being called albino (changed to leucistic)

Fixed: Wrong claim date on taxidermized animals

Fixed: Albino animals having different eyes in-game and in the claim screen

Fixed: Incorrect trophy age for multiplayer animals in the hunting log

Fixed: Pop-up when resetting game settings to default offering players to reset game progress

Fixed: Difficulty in Free Hunt mode not being based on the difficulty wizard

Fixed: Outline of warthog intestines in the bullet camera

Fixed: Hunter sense dot being too bright when breath is held for the first time

Tweaked: Reduced mule deer aggressivity

Tweaked: Bow reload animation while crouched

Tweaked: Animation when selecting a diorama or a trophy for a stand

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports either in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version).

Good hunting!