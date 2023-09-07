 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Way of the Hunter update for 7 September 2023

Patch 1.24.1 is live for everyone!

Share · View all patches · Build 12113311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.24.1 is now for everyone, adding a new rifle scope, ambient sounds to Tikamoon Plains, and addressing a few outstanding issues.

Version 1.24.1 patch notes:
  • Added: Scope ZOOMXD Thunderstrike XR12x44
  • Added: Tikamoon Plains ambient sounds
  • Fixed: Special mission animals can respawn after you have claimed them
  • Fixed: If a player fast travels or is knocked out before a fatally wounded animal dies and it is killed upon despawn, the animal remains in its last pose
  • Fixed: Inability to claim the man-eating lion after harvesting a different animal during the mission
  • Fixed: Lion rare fur variation being called albino (changed to leucistic)
  • Fixed: Wrong claim date on taxidermized animals
  • Fixed: Albino animals having different eyes in-game and in the claim screen
  • Fixed: Incorrect trophy age for multiplayer animals in the hunting log
  • Fixed: Pop-up when resetting game settings to default offering players to reset game progress
  • Fixed: Difficulty in Free Hunt mode not being based on the difficulty wizard
  • Fixed: Outline of warthog intestines in the bullet camera
  • Fixed: Hunter sense dot being too bright when breath is held for the first time
  • Tweaked: Reduced mule deer aggressivity
  • Tweaked: Bow reload animation while crouched
  • Tweaked: Animation when selecting a diorama or a trophy for a stand

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports either in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version).

Good hunting!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1288321 Depot 1288321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link