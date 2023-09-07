Patch 1.24.1 is live for everyone!

Patch 1.24.1 is now for everyone, adding a new rifle scope, ambient sounds to Tikamoon Plains, and addressing a few outstanding issues.
Version 1.24.1 patch notes:
- Added: Scope ZOOMXD Thunderstrike XR12x44
- Added: Tikamoon Plains ambient sounds
- Fixed: Special mission animals can respawn after you have claimed them
- Fixed: If a player fast travels or is knocked out before a fatally wounded animal dies and it is killed upon despawn, the animal remains in its last pose
- Fixed: Inability to claim the man-eating lion after harvesting a different animal during the mission
- Fixed: Lion rare fur variation being called albino (changed to leucistic)
- Fixed: Wrong claim date on taxidermized animals
- Fixed: Albino animals having different eyes in-game and in the claim screen
- Fixed: Incorrect trophy age for multiplayer animals in the hunting log
- Fixed: Pop-up when resetting game settings to default offering players to reset game progress
- Fixed: Difficulty in Free Hunt mode not being based on the difficulty wizard
- Fixed: Outline of warthog intestines in the bullet camera
- Fixed: Hunter sense dot being too bright when breath is held for the first time
- Tweaked: Reduced mule deer aggressivity
- Tweaked: Bow reload animation while crouched
- Tweaked: Animation when selecting a diorama or a trophy for a stand
We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports either in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version).
Good hunting!
Changed files in this update