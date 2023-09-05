Geothermal Charging & Laser Colliders - New Update, v0.23.148

Hey engineers,

We're all finally back from all kinds of vacations, hooray! It's business as usual from now on: a shiny new update every 2 weeks. This one brings some new buildings, updated visuals, new music & much more:

v0.23.148 Released!

New building: Tech Overcharger uses geothermal energy of Mars to produce High Quality Batteries and Laser Pointers

New building: Laser Collider uses the power of laser to make Quality and High Quality Gems, and transmutate Iron to Copper, and vise versa

Re-rendered Cotton Trees

Re-rendered Trees & Fir Trees

New music them for the notherrn biome

Pressing 'Ctrl' + click on a building force places a Blueprint

Saved game file size slightly decreased

UI/UX improvements

UI fixes

Placing a Raft & removing it no longer maximizes the tile quality (via Mzato)

You can no longer get achievements while playing in Guides mode

Bug fixes (kudos to Eugene Rymarev, Mzato)

We'd also like to comment on one of the messages we got via the in-game feedback form. This one is from Marcus

Q: "Saving blueprint bug: I want to save a two layer blueprint. My layout extends one row to the south more on sublevel than on surface. If I mark the area correctly (one extra row) on surface and press Ctrl+S the parts of that extra row were cut off. The same happens if I save while sublevel is active. Than the north part of the surface buildings is gone.

It seems, the selection is narrowed down to the visible buildings on active level. But it should contain the buildings inside the selection of both levels!"

A: This is not a bug, we just can't know in advance whether a player wants to capture a blueprint with buildings from another layer inside all selection area or not (for example if it just convenient to select a bigger area). We will add an option for this selection in the future.

----------------------

