Patch 3.0: New cave map with randomly generated enemies!

New cave challenge:





Fight randomly generated enemies in the new cave map, including traitor units who now fights against you! Unlocks after you beat forest endgame round 5. If you have already beaten forest endgame round 5 before this update it is also unlocked.

Includes 4 new achievements:

Defeat Cave on normal or harder difficulty.

Defeat Cave on impossible or harder difficulty.

Defeat Cave on +400% or harder difficulty.

Defeat Cave on brutal or harder with max 800 Blood Shards spent on upgrades.

Let me know your thoughts about this new map challenge, or if you discover any bugs. Good luck in the cave!

Also please check out and wishlist my upcoming auto battler Behold Battle:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2338910/Behold_Battle/