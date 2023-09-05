V0.2.2 testing has been made public!

Hello everyone so to those that are not on the discord server and have been wondering whats new, V0.2.2 has been in development since July and we would like to announce that you can beta test the new version by: Right click on the game - properties - betas - change beta participation to beta.

This version is going to be the first version where the game is going to be fully released (thats right! no more early access) meaning that V0.2.1 is the last early access version (so for those that have been sticking to us ever since the game's release or since last year, we thank you a lot and hope you enjoy the game's future).

You (as a player) have to keep this in mind, since you're beta testing the game DO NOT expect stable, bug free builds. What you're playing is a developmental build of the game that has been made public. We also want your feedback on what to improve, you can do that on the steam discussion of the game or by joining our discord server (DISCORD SERVER LINK), reporting bugs works the same way.

If you're going back to V0.2.1 after testing the beta, your statistics may be corrupt. If for whatever reason this happens, join our discord server where we will be able to help you.

We would like to see you on the (beta) battlefields!

P.S: Hosting servers will (only on the beta!) be restricted to friends only no matter what.