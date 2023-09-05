 Skip to content

Stacklands update for 5 September 2023

Stacklands v1.4.1.19

Last edited by Wendy

Hey there! Here's a build with some small fixes:

  • Added --no-intro launch option to skip the Sokpop intro
  • Fixed idea search not working in some languages
  • Various modding support improvements

- The Stacklands Team

