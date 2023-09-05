Stacklands v1.4.1.19

Hey there! Here's a build with some small fixes:
- Added --no-intro launch option to skip the Sokpop intro
- Fixed idea search not working in some languages
- Various modding support improvements
- The Stacklands Team
