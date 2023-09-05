R.059.2 - AI testing now enabled!

Share · View all patches · Build 12113125 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 14:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone.

New Patch is out. AI mode is now enabled to be hosted by all developers and testers.

Everyone is encouraged to join! Feel free to message devs and try to get some games in.

Some things to bear in mind :

AI has companies, and will build vet like regular players. Games are counted as regular. Whatever you lose - you lose, whatever you gain - you gain. Expect the AI to be a bit slow. It's a work in progress. Not back to basics level yet. Mixing human and AI players is allowed. AI MUST be of the correct faction and race in-game. Same as in-launcher, otherwise it will have no units. Have only tested with CPU - Expert. Let us know your experience in bug-reports <3

As always - a pleasure working with and for you guys