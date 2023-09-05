Hot Fix - EA Update v0.4.0.46

Hi folks,
This should resolve the other outstanding game crash bug (ship being dismissed after repairing).
Keep posting up any bugs/issues you may find, it does help a lot :o)
Thanks!
Nick
