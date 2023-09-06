Railbound v3.01 (Sep 6th 2023) - Birthday Update

Railbound released exactly one year ago - and to celebrate we've got a big update for all of you!
There are 40 new puzzles to solve across two new worlds - World 11 and World 12. We've also got a brand-new twist on the existing Railbound formula - all of the new levels feature two locomotives and separate sets of train cars which you need to connect to the right place in the right order. It was a mechanic that we conceived at an early stage, cut from the original scope of the game because of time constraints, but could now revisit in this update... and honestly, it's a lot more fun and challenging than we originally expected! We hope you have a great time playing around with these new puzzles.
Railbound and all of our other games will also be discounted from September 6th (from 10AM PT) till 20th, so check them out!
Patch notes for Railbound v3.01:
- New mechanic - two locomotives,
- > Each new level contains an extra freight locomotive and matching cargo cars.
- > You will need to utilize your railbending skills to the limit in order to safely guide everyone to their destinations!
- Added World 11 and World 12,
- > With nearly 40 new puzzles, two postcards to collect, achievements and brand-new music!
- Added “Reduce Camera Motion” in Settings > Accessibility,
- > Another requested feature which disables motion-based camera transitions between levels, making the game easier to enjoy for players prone to motion sickness.
- Reworked gameplay simulation speed UI,
- > Based on your feedback we disabled animations to make it easier to change car speed,
- > Also, now you can toggle between 4 car speeds: very slow (1/4x), slow (1/2x), default (1x) and fast (2x),
- Added new sandbox levels: #-11 and #-12,
- Updated app icon,
- Updated layout on level 10-6A,
- Updated world selection in main menu to make it more apparent which levels were added post-launch in free updates,
- Updated tunnel symbols in colorblind mode to make them stand out from symbols on new car designs,
- Updated in-game credits,
- Fixed improper grid colors in Focus Mode,
- Fixed UI navigation issue in Settings > Language
Changed files in this update