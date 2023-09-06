Railbound v3.01 (Sep 6th 2023) - Birthday Update

Railbound released exactly one year ago - and to celebrate we've got a big update for all of you!

There are 40 new puzzles to solve across two new worlds - World 11 and World 12. We've also got a brand-new twist on the existing Railbound formula - all of the new levels feature two locomotives and separate sets of train cars which you need to connect to the right place in the right order. It was a mechanic that we conceived at an early stage, cut from the original scope of the game because of time constraints, but could now revisit in this update... and honestly, it's a lot more fun and challenging than we originally expected! We hope you have a great time playing around with these new puzzles.

Railbound and all of our other games will also be discounted from September 6th (from 10AM PT) till 20th, so check them out!

Patch notes for Railbound v3.01: