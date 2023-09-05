 Skip to content

Age of Reforging:The Freelands update for 5 September 2023

Update Patch v1.04： Includes September 4 Hotfix

Age of Reforging:The Freelands update for 5 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Patch v1.04： Includes September 4 Hotfix

1.04 New Update:

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where specific clothes would cause the encounter to get stuck on the loading screen at the end of the encounter.
  • Fixed a bug where caravans would not refresh on the large map.
  • Fixed a bug where the Encounter Captives Management panel could not be clicked to view selected captives.
  • Fixed a bug where out-of-camera character corpses could be pulled out from under the terrain.
  • Fixed a bug where Oblivion Potion could be used continuously regardless of CD.

**

Optimizations:**

  • The game camera now pulls together to the correct distance immediately when switching between the world map and the area map.

September 4th Hotfix :

**

Bug Fixes:**

  • Fixed a bug where the player could still control the character to walk around when camping.
  • Fixed some UI issues related to the arena.
  • Fixed some localization error.
  • Fixed a bug where the goods of the Alchemy Merchant and the Material Merchant in Green Town were swapped.
  • Fixed a bug where Brea would incorrectly display a letter delivery quest (originally planned to be added in a future update).
  • Fixed a bug where individual beds in Brea would cause players to get stuck in the bed after interaction.
  • Fixed a bug where the screen in some cave scenes would display incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug where players were traveling at an incorrect speed on the world map (the weight penalty was not being applied correctly).
  • Fixed a bug where the fog of war effect on the world map was incorrect.
  • Fixed a bug where the fog of war was displayed incorrectly on the minimap.
  • Fixed a bug where some of the game's low-level weapons had too high a numerical bonus.

Optimizations:

  • Added a split right-click option to the item box on the item bar
  • Optimized the ground mapping and vegetation distribution in Briar.

