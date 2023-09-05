Update #8 is available for download!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We just released the latest update for the Construction Simulator. In addition to numerous bug fixes, general game improvements and TrackIR support, with Update #8 you can also look forward to the frequently requested service vehicle which can be used for mobile refueling and repairing your machines on the construction site! And not to forget…throughout September, you can get into the mood for cozy season with our Autumn Seasonal Mission!

Patch notes – Update #8:

New vehicle added: Service Vehicle for refueling and repairing

Added support for TrackIR

Multiple improvements and new settings for Tobii Eye Tracking

Multiple fixes for achievements

Multiple fixes on machines

Multiple fixes on UI

Multiple fixes for multiplayer

General bug fixes and improvements

We wish you a lot of fun on the construction sites!

Your Construction Simulator team