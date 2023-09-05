 Skip to content

Construction Simulator update for 5 September 2023

Update #8 is available for download!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We just released the latest update for the Construction Simulator. In addition to numerous bug fixes, general game improvements and TrackIR support, with Update #8 you can also look forward to the frequently requested service vehicle which can be used for mobile refueling and repairing your machines on the construction site! And not to forget…throughout September, you can get into the mood for cozy season with our Autumn Seasonal Mission!

Patch notes – Update #8:

  • New vehicle added:

    • Service Vehicle for refueling and repairing

  • Added support for TrackIR

  • Multiple improvements and new settings for Tobii Eye Tracking

  • Multiple fixes for achievements

  • Multiple fixes on machines

  • Multiple fixes on UI

  • Multiple fixes for multiplayer

  • General bug fixes and improvements

We wish you a lot of fun on the construction sites!

Your Construction Simulator team

