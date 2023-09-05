POSTAL 4: No Regerts - 'Let's Get Physical' Update [1.1.2]

Phew, this update took a lot longer to get out than we hoped. We’ll spare you the excuses, thank you for your patience with us, and skip straight to the highlights of what this update contains!

The headliner is the physics pass! While we have more work to do in this area in both improving the physics of the objects, and adding more, there is enough here already for you guys to have some fun kicking stuff around.

Speaking of kicking… we are excited to introduce the drop kick!

There are also errand improvements, AI improvements, UI improvements, new Going POSTAL challenges, mirrors, more interactive environment objects, level design improvements, sound design improvements, a crap ton of bug fixes, and so much more.

We also have many more features and improvements nearly ready that didn’t quite make the cut for this update - we’ll post a developers update regarding all that soon.

Note: We highly recommend starting a new save game for this update. For anyone wishing to use their current saves on update 1.1.1, we’ve added a beta branch for it.

With all that out of the way, feast your eyes on a changelog so long it exceeds Steam's character limit. For the full list of bug fixes, please visit our website: https://runningwithscissors.com/postal-4-no-regerts-lets-get-physical-update-1-1-2/

New Beggar Sign Select UI as well as updated cardboard sign text!



Key Icons for Krotchy Tips and weapon / item hints!



More pickups and NPCs throughout various levels!

Ghost Town <-> Shanty Town Zap Zone!

One handed reload animations for Kart!

New Nitro indicator!



New Kevlar / SiC models!

Physics pass!



More, more interactables! Objects such as coin machines, instruments, hand dryers and so on will now have some level of interactability!



Highly requested PIII Gloves to Dude’s outfit!

New bystander animations and states! (Pulling out their phones to record, stunned, bumped into, begging and more!) For example, you will now notice when an NPC is injured as they’ll have unique movement cycles



New Going POSTAL Challenges throughout Edensin! (Rock Smasher, Bulls-eye in Ghost Town)

Dropkick! Simply run, jump and kick to knock down NPCs!



Progress bar to the Muck Mopper side-errand!



A lot of third-person animations to various weapons!

Third-Person Swimming and Climbing animations!



Plenty of decoration textures, billboards, etc. to levels across the game!





Screen blood splatter for close range hits!



NPCs dropping items properly! If an NPC carries more than five items, they will be converted into a backpack pickup, this includes regular items as well as weapons



Unique HUD cosmetic for the Sexy Outfit!

Reflex Sight support for the M60!

Dual wielding support for the Scissors!



Music and ambient sounds to previously empty / silent areas!

Working mirrors!

Reworked the Shovel to perform more closely to Postal 2

Improved and polished all cutscenes in the game that had issues

Improved Border Smuggler errand

Improved Pump Room section of the Sewer errand

Improved reflections in various areas especially the Prison

Removed the impulse absorption so kicks, bullets, and explosions and move ragdolls around

Replaced various placeholder Kunny Island textures

Improved audio sync in cutscenes

Made various navigation improvements

Improved lighting in Affluent area

Improved waypoint behavior: Clicking on the map after placing a waypoint will now remove it

Adjusted Scooter Time Trial times

Cops will now drop handcuffs upon death

Improved the rock climbing area in Kunny Island. Added a unique mesh that’s climbable with a new Going POSTAL Challenge on top of it

Improved the first person unarmed sprint animation

Polished a lot of the third-person animations, added scooter dual-wielding animations

Disabled ability to dual wield Ticketing Device…

Removed the "Hold E to get on vehicle"

Improved the interior of Cock Asian

NPC footsteps will now react to dirt, wood and metal

Game Dev Nerd now will sometimes say something when Dude pees in VR

Added Krotchy hint about ability to destroy doors with Sledgehammer in Crypto building

Special outfits will now also be a part of the Clothes Bag item to prevent confusion

Made sure old saves work with the cosmetic items that have been removed

Hid unrelated errand markers when going into a “dungeon” area of Treasure Hunter

Corrected many non-working, incorrectly assigned, and unassigned dialog lines

Reduced redundant dialog lines for better optimization

Goats and Pigs will now have more idle sounds as they walk

Tweaked Reflex Sight LOD so it doesn't look as horrific in FirstPerson view

Removed several duplicate checkpoints in Prison which will get rid of the small stutters when entering cell blocks

Improved the projectiles a bit which should make them more reliably apply physics to ragdolls

The VR widget machines will now have music so they are not dead silent

Optimized first person animations

Added a Rewards texture icon that will appear in a Krotchy Tip which mentions redeeming plushies for rewards

Visually improved a lot of areas in maps, from Residential to Kunny Island

Changed direction of some mansion interior doors for better movement

Improved a ton of product textures

Adjusted Mall audio

Improved the look of decals, especially in Mexico side

Made Bums and Sewer Hobos ignore Offroad and Grass restrictions so they can roam freely

in their outlying areas as intended

Added new squash sounds when NPCs are killed by the boulder, they also scream now too

Improved quality of Wipe Compound map texture

Improved the look of the whole area that leads to the Penitentiary

Overhauled Sign Beggar dialog lines, now correctly set up

Improved collision of more models

Improved the look of rampage trigger descriptions, text will now wrap which will take care of an issue with long descriptions going off screen

Minor pickup placement tweaks throughout whole world tile

Added graffiti to the Prison facade that appears starting Tuesday after the riot. Turned off some lights on prison facade starting Tuesday, hence it looks derelict after the riot

Simplified the Sledgehammer and Mallet removal code to fix some bugs

Updated unarmed turning animation

When you let go of the skip cutscene button, widget will only disappear if progress bar depletes all the way down to 0%. It will no longer stay on screen for the full duration of a cutscene

Improved Cat Dude UI, added a button hint for urethra

Improved lip sync animations

Handcuffing NPCs during the Prison mission will now have a chance for the Warden to pester you about doing a pacifist run

Disabled long bystander conversation lead out lines

Improved / Polished a lot of third-person animations

Unlocked a couple of doors in the Dark Lodge

Updated music and ambient sounds in most areas

Reduced volume of the ads on the Edensin Radio station to balance with the music and DJ banter

Adjusted NPC wait time for Petition

Adjusted the collision of a ground mesh in Shanty Town that was causing the Dude to float a bit

Prison Warden audio improvements in tutorial section

Replaced some NPC routine animations

Blocked off Lost City until Friday

NPCs will be much less likely to spam "decide to fight" line

VR level changes: Little bot will now have music in its menu screen at the end of the run.

When the menu is now opened and closed for both there is a sound attached. When player reaches room at end of violent run music resets to calm music

Spaced out lockers in the tutorial section of Prison Warden errand to have better access to pickups

Smoothed the transition between normal and third person dual wielding animations

Adjusted volume of grocery store music to be louder

Breaking the windows on the Police Station will now play the police station music

Added missing zap-zones

When hitting the dummy with a Padded Baton the Warden will now give banter on being pacifist

Thrown Sledgehammer and Mallet are now automatically equipped if you have empty hands when picked up

Adjusted the foot to have the same screen presence as POSTAL 2’s

Improved the reliability of the kick on ragdolls and gibs

Implemented sprinting animations for all weapons

Player homing rockets will now lead their target

Some lockers not having collision in Prison

Annoying “disco” NPCs

Boss NPCs not having damage immunities implemented properly

Bugged NPC pathfinding around Pistolas y Tacos

Pigeons not flying around in the Penthouse boss room

Various Going POSTAL Challenges not spawning additional NPCs

Clothes Bag not appearing in Items Wheel

Weapon swapping button

HUD bug where a magazine counter was displayed for the Scissors

Odd deformations for classic/robe dude torso

Phone Screen sometimes not accepting any inputs other than ESC

Being able to pick up Gas Cans when full of Gasoline

First Person sleeve clipping with Gas Can animations

Puke splash particle looking a bit janky

Boss Health Bars not disappearing when transitioning from one zone to another

Final boss music janking out if you threw too many Pigeons at him

Issues when entering and exiting VR world

El Plago spawning before Peso Payback errand on Friday

Weapon Wheel button not switching between the Hands and the last weapon used

Desert Eagle aim view offset being slightly off

Buggy Going POSTAL Challenge in Riverside tile

Offset on Dilbow and Grenade suicide

Police Uniform not using the correct "clothes changed" dialogue

Rats not making any sounds when dying

Wanted Meter not increasing as quickly as it should

Few doors opening in wrong direction

P350 and Dilbow not being added to certain loadouts

Scooter speed on low FPS

Bidet Petition errand showing up during POSTAL / Impossible and related difficulty modes

Third person aiming code hitting things behind the player

Music not shutting off when pausing during Fix Race errand

Painting frames for Art Dealer side-errand having interact prompts

Fire Station onlookers not spawning correctly

Going POSTAL Challenge music turning off all other music after completing it

Positioning of phone models in NPCs hands

Fixed pillar sounds not respecting reverb during Treasure Hunter errand

Certain cheats that could be triggered without requiring /sissy

Helicopters not disappearing upon explosion and flame particles staying floating in the air

Janky third-person perspective when scoping in with Sniper Rifle

Toilet water sometimes not turning yellow when you piss in the bowl

Dude completed line when completing Fix Race errand by getting the red scooter to win not correctly using the chosen Dude voice option

Getting stuck in BDSM basement due to keypad status not sticking after loading a save

Collision in a couple houses in Border level that were blocking the windows

A lot of unusable ladders

Handcuff item in Vending Machine

Pressing ESC while in the map causing a waypoint to be added

Some ATMs not spitting out money

Nigh-Impossible difficulty not being nigh-ly as impossible as advertised

NPC reactions to Dead rats and other animals

Ragdolls flying into the air when killed with the weapon wheel open

Players sometimes not respawning correctly after final errand

Crashes related to some of the Going POSTAL Challenges

Weapon attachments not getting bloody or poopy

Stairs disappear too close in Industrial tile

Untextured assets in The Mall

Various issues with boltons clipping

Waypoint connection between Residential and Zag tiles

Foot not getting poopy and/or bloody

Russian subtitles

Beggar Sign and Bidet Petition breaking door windows…

Krotchy Tip notification sound playing during loading screens sometimes

Issue with Apocalypse not triggering after leaving via south exit of shanty town

Being able to access L4 zap zones with scooter

A ton of world escape bugs

Drag outfit clipping with Pistol and P350

Zap zone blockers not appearing correctly after defeating final boss

Auto equipping Grenades or Molotovs when loading a save

Unloaded props in Mexican shop

Wall asset extruding through wall of High Seas hotel

P3 Dude glasses looking jank

Misaligned sitting POI in the Mall

Fixed various issues with the Cheats Menu

M16’s appearance when using sights with cosmetics

Untextured arm and janky blood material outside Spike's doghouse

Floating Rocket Launcher pickup in Industrial crane Rattler puzzle

Being able to fall through the map in Riverside behind Taco Shop

Player being able to pickup melee weapons you already have

Unreachable Golden Larry doll on Ghost Town church roof. It’s been now moved below the church

Various holes in maps

Glass on doors breaking from things like Urine and Gasoline

Invisible prop/blocking volume in “Grove Street” (Commercial level)

AK not cutting legs off on a killing shot

Muddy texture on ground in front of Mike J mansion

Subtitles in VR errand

An empty void when trying to go from Ghost Town to Shanty Town

Race assignments on all chameleon skin textures. Lack of bystander variety, incorrect race voice assignment, etc. now addressed

Bug where stationary projectiles overlapping with NPCs didn't explode properly

Officer’s face in Pay Fine intro

Spurt’n’Squirt 9000 not using unique canister skins for different ammo types

Machete not having a default cosmetic class set up

Mallet being unretrievable when the Pawn is on all fours

Missing Tools R Us ladder

Offset on Gas Can firing animation

Janky water shaders in Dark Lodge

Voting machines clipping through booths