POSTAL 4: No Regerts - 'Let's Get Physical' Update [1.1.2]

Phew, this update took a lot longer to get out than we hoped. We’ll spare you the excuses, thank you for your patience with us, and skip straight to the highlights of what this update contains!
The headliner is the physics pass! While we have more work to do in this area in both improving the physics of the objects, and adding more, there is enough here already for you guys to have some fun kicking stuff around.
Speaking of kicking… we are excited to introduce the drop kick!
There are also errand improvements, AI improvements, UI improvements, new Going POSTAL challenges, mirrors, more interactive environment objects, level design improvements, sound design improvements, a crap ton of bug fixes, and so much more.
We also have many more features and improvements nearly ready that didn’t quite make the cut for this update - we’ll post a developers update regarding all that soon.
Note: We highly recommend starting a new save game for this update. For anyone wishing to use their current saves on update 1.1.1, we’ve added a beta branch for it.
With all that out of the way, feast your eyes on a changelog so long it exceeds Steam's character limit. For the full list of bug fixes, please visit our website: https://runningwithscissors.com/postal-4-no-regerts-lets-get-physical-update-1-1-2/
New Beggar Sign Select UI as well as updated cardboard sign text!
Key Icons for Krotchy Tips and weapon / item hints!
More pickups and NPCs throughout various levels!
Ghost Town <-> Shanty Town Zap Zone!
One handed reload animations for Kart!
New Nitro indicator!
New Kevlar / SiC models!
Physics pass!
More, more interactables! Objects such as coin machines, instruments, hand dryers and so on will now have some level of interactability!
Highly requested PIII Gloves to Dude’s outfit!
New bystander animations and states! (Pulling out their phones to record, stunned, bumped into, begging and more!) For example, you will now notice when an NPC is injured as they’ll have unique movement cycles
New Going POSTAL Challenges throughout Edensin! (Rock Smasher, Bulls-eye in Ghost Town)
Dropkick! Simply run, jump and kick to knock down NPCs!
Progress bar to the Muck Mopper side-errand!
A lot of third-person animations to various weapons!
Third-Person Swimming and Climbing animations!
Plenty of decoration textures, billboards, etc. to levels across the game!
Screen blood splatter for close range hits!
NPCs dropping items properly! If an NPC carries more than five items, they will be converted into a backpack pickup, this includes regular items as well as weapons
Unique HUD cosmetic for the Sexy Outfit!
Reflex Sight support for the M60!
Dual wielding support for the Scissors!
Music and ambient sounds to previously empty / silent areas!
Working mirrors!
Reworked the Shovel to perform more closely to Postal 2
Improved and polished all cutscenes in the game that had issues
Improved Border Smuggler errand
Improved Pump Room section of the Sewer errand
Improved reflections in various areas especially the Prison
Removed the impulse absorption so kicks, bullets, and explosions and move ragdolls around
Replaced various placeholder Kunny Island textures
Improved audio sync in cutscenes
Made various navigation improvements
Improved lighting in Affluent area
Improved waypoint behavior: Clicking on the map after placing a waypoint will now remove it
Adjusted Scooter Time Trial times
Cops will now drop handcuffs upon death
Improved the rock climbing area in Kunny Island. Added a unique mesh that’s climbable with a new Going POSTAL Challenge on top of it
Improved the first person unarmed sprint animation
Polished a lot of the third-person animations, added scooter dual-wielding animations
Disabled ability to dual wield Ticketing Device…
Removed the "Hold E to get on vehicle"
Improved the interior of Cock Asian
NPC footsteps will now react to dirt, wood and metal
Game Dev Nerd now will sometimes say something when Dude pees in VR
Added Krotchy hint about ability to destroy doors with Sledgehammer in Crypto building
Special outfits will now also be a part of the Clothes Bag item to prevent confusion
Made sure old saves work with the cosmetic items that have been removed
Hid unrelated errand markers when going into a “dungeon” area of Treasure Hunter
Corrected many non-working, incorrectly assigned, and unassigned dialog lines
Reduced redundant dialog lines for better optimization
Goats and Pigs will now have more idle sounds as they walk
Tweaked Reflex Sight LOD so it doesn't look as horrific in FirstPerson view
Removed several duplicate checkpoints in Prison which will get rid of the small stutters when entering cell blocks
Improved the projectiles a bit which should make them more reliably apply physics to ragdolls
The VR widget machines will now have music so they are not dead silent
Optimized first person animations
Added a Rewards texture icon that will appear in a Krotchy Tip which mentions redeeming plushies for rewards
Visually improved a lot of areas in maps, from Residential to Kunny Island
Changed direction of some mansion interior doors for better movement
Improved a ton of product textures
Adjusted Mall audio
Improved the look of decals, especially in Mexico side
Made Bums and Sewer Hobos ignore Offroad and Grass restrictions so they can roam freely
in their outlying areas as intended
Added new squash sounds when NPCs are killed by the boulder, they also scream now too
Improved quality of Wipe Compound map texture
Improved the look of the whole area that leads to the Penitentiary
Overhauled Sign Beggar dialog lines, now correctly set up
Improved collision of more models
Improved the look of rampage trigger descriptions, text will now wrap which will take care of an issue with long descriptions going off screen
Minor pickup placement tweaks throughout whole world tile
Added graffiti to the Prison facade that appears starting Tuesday after the riot. Turned off some lights on prison facade starting Tuesday, hence it looks derelict after the riot
Simplified the Sledgehammer and Mallet removal code to fix some bugs
Updated unarmed turning animation
When you let go of the skip cutscene button, widget will only disappear if progress bar depletes all the way down to 0%. It will no longer stay on screen for the full duration of a cutscene
Improved Cat Dude UI, added a button hint for urethra
Improved lip sync animations
Handcuffing NPCs during the Prison mission will now have a chance for the Warden to pester you about doing a pacifist run
Disabled long bystander conversation lead out lines
Improved / Polished a lot of third-person animations
Unlocked a couple of doors in the Dark Lodge
Updated music and ambient sounds in most areas
Reduced volume of the ads on the Edensin Radio station to balance with the music and DJ banter
Adjusted NPC wait time for Petition
Adjusted the collision of a ground mesh in Shanty Town that was causing the Dude to float a bit
Prison Warden audio improvements in tutorial section
Replaced some NPC routine animations
Blocked off Lost City until Friday
NPCs will be much less likely to spam "decide to fight" line
VR level changes: Little bot will now have music in its menu screen at the end of the run.
When the menu is now opened and closed for both there is a sound attached. When player reaches room at end of violent run music resets to calm music
Spaced out lockers in the tutorial section of Prison Warden errand to have better access to pickups
Smoothed the transition between normal and third person dual wielding animations
Adjusted volume of grocery store music to be louder
Breaking the windows on the Police Station will now play the police station music
Added missing zap-zones
When hitting the dummy with a Padded Baton the Warden will now give banter on being pacifist
Thrown Sledgehammer and Mallet are now automatically equipped if you have empty hands when picked up
Adjusted the foot to have the same screen presence as POSTAL 2’s
Improved the reliability of the kick on ragdolls and gibs
Implemented sprinting animations for all weapons
Player homing rockets will now lead their target
Some lockers not having collision in Prison
Annoying “disco” NPCs
Boss NPCs not having damage immunities implemented properly
Bugged NPC pathfinding around Pistolas y Tacos
Pigeons not flying around in the Penthouse boss room
Various Going POSTAL Challenges not spawning additional NPCs
Clothes Bag not appearing in Items Wheel
Weapon swapping button
HUD bug where a magazine counter was displayed for the Scissors
Odd deformations for classic/robe dude torso
Phone Screen sometimes not accepting any inputs other than ESC
Being able to pick up Gas Cans when full of Gasoline
First Person sleeve clipping with Gas Can animations
Puke splash particle looking a bit janky
Boss Health Bars not disappearing when transitioning from one zone to another
Final boss music janking out if you threw too many Pigeons at him
Issues when entering and exiting VR world
El Plago spawning before Peso Payback errand on Friday
Weapon Wheel button not switching between the Hands and the last weapon used
Desert Eagle aim view offset being slightly off
Buggy Going POSTAL Challenge in Riverside tile
Offset on Dilbow and Grenade suicide
Police Uniform not using the correct "clothes changed" dialogue
Rats not making any sounds when dying
Wanted Meter not increasing as quickly as it should
Few doors opening in wrong direction
P350 and Dilbow not being added to certain loadouts
Scooter speed on low FPS
Bidet Petition errand showing up during POSTAL / Impossible and related difficulty modes
Third person aiming code hitting things behind the player
Music not shutting off when pausing during Fix Race errand
Painting frames for Art Dealer side-errand having interact prompts
Fire Station onlookers not spawning correctly
Going POSTAL Challenge music turning off all other music after completing it
Positioning of phone models in NPCs hands
Fixed pillar sounds not respecting reverb during Treasure Hunter errand
Certain cheats that could be triggered without requiring /sissy
Helicopters not disappearing upon explosion and flame particles staying floating in the air
Janky third-person perspective when scoping in with Sniper Rifle
Toilet water sometimes not turning yellow when you piss in the bowl
Dude completed line when completing Fix Race errand by getting the red scooter to win not correctly using the chosen Dude voice option
Getting stuck in BDSM basement due to keypad status not sticking after loading a save
Collision in a couple houses in Border level that were blocking the windows
A lot of unusable ladders
Handcuff item in Vending Machine
Pressing ESC while in the map causing a waypoint to be added
Some ATMs not spitting out money
Nigh-Impossible difficulty not being nigh-ly as impossible as advertised
NPC reactions to Dead rats and other animals
Ragdolls flying into the air when killed with the weapon wheel open
Players sometimes not respawning correctly after final errand
Crashes related to some of the Going POSTAL Challenges
Weapon attachments not getting bloody or poopy
Stairs disappear too close in Industrial tile
Untextured assets in The Mall
Various issues with boltons clipping
Waypoint connection between Residential and Zag tiles
Foot not getting poopy and/or bloody
Russian subtitles
Beggar Sign and Bidet Petition breaking door windows…
Krotchy Tip notification sound playing during loading screens sometimes
Issue with Apocalypse not triggering after leaving via south exit of shanty town
Being able to access L4 zap zones with scooter
A ton of world escape bugs
Drag outfit clipping with Pistol and P350
Zap zone blockers not appearing correctly after defeating final boss
Auto equipping Grenades or Molotovs when loading a save
Unloaded props in Mexican shop
Wall asset extruding through wall of High Seas hotel
P3 Dude glasses looking jank
Misaligned sitting POI in the Mall
Fixed various issues with the Cheats Menu
M16’s appearance when using sights with cosmetics
Untextured arm and janky blood material outside Spike's doghouse
Floating Rocket Launcher pickup in Industrial crane Rattler puzzle
Being able to fall through the map in Riverside behind Taco Shop
Player being able to pickup melee weapons you already have
Unreachable Golden Larry doll on Ghost Town church roof. It’s been now moved below the church
Various holes in maps
Glass on doors breaking from things like Urine and Gasoline
Invisible prop/blocking volume in “Grove Street” (Commercial level)
AK not cutting legs off on a killing shot
Muddy texture on ground in front of Mike J mansion
Subtitles in VR errand
An empty void when trying to go from Ghost Town to Shanty Town
Race assignments on all chameleon skin textures. Lack of bystander variety, incorrect race voice assignment, etc. now addressed
Bug where stationary projectiles overlapping with NPCs didn't explode properly
Officer’s face in Pay Fine intro
Spurt’n’Squirt 9000 not using unique canister skins for different ammo types
Machete not having a default cosmetic class set up
Mallet being unretrievable when the Pawn is on all fours
Missing Tools R Us ladder
Offset on Gas Can firing animation
Janky water shaders in Dark Lodge
Voting machines clipping through booths
