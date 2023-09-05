 Skip to content

Everescape Playtest update for 5 September 2023

Update Notes For Sep 5

Build 12112470

Bugs

  • While trainin, a visitor leave while interacting with dialogue menu;
  • If you wait until 9 on the main screen, the view is transferred to the table and you are prompted to scan documents without documents;
  • When you press "Skip" on the computer before scanning the document, then it is impossible to scan it;
  • While training a visitor can leave;
  • Fix localisations;

Features

  • Changed hitbox for documents holder.
  • Add a "Wait a little more" dialogue option, which adds a bit of time (eg 30% of the base wait) but reduces the reward for getting it right;
  • Ather small changes;

