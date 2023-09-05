Update Notes For Sep 5

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Bugs
- While trainin, a visitor leave while interacting with dialogue menu;
- If you wait until 9 on the main screen, the view is transferred to the table and you are prompted to scan documents without documents;
- When you press "Skip" on the computer before scanning the document, then it is impossible to scan it;
- While training a visitor can leave;
- Fix localisations;
Features
- Changed hitbox for documents holder.
- Add a "Wait a little more" dialogue option, which adds a bit of time (eg 30% of the base wait) but reduces the reward for getting it right;
- Ather small changes;
