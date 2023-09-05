 Skip to content

Monster Blast update for 5 September 2023

other minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12112339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed more rendering bugs (e.g. white stones in the grass that should be gray)
"shaking" of the player movement fixed

Monster Blast Content Depot 1353311
