Labyrinthine update for 6 September 2023

Patch Notes - 06/09/2023

  • Fixed scrolling in VR
  • Fixed VR resolution issue when going into menus
  • Fixed a missing collider in the castle
  • Fixed a rope in the swamp safe house
  • Fixed some issues with navmeshes in the swamp case file
  • Improved charging mechanics for charging monsters
  • You can now use either type of sluice gate part in chapter 5 to complete the objective
  • Fixed a collision issue in the farm on Chapter 2
  • Fixed mirrors so that VR players can interact
  • Fixed the tile puzzle so that VR players can interact
  • Removed the pigman clothing from the Castle
  • Fixed an issue that prevented stamps from spawning on the mines

