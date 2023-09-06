Patch Notes - 06/09/2023

- Fixed scrolling in VR
- Fixed VR resolution issue when going into menus
- Fixed a missing collider in the castle
- Fixed a rope in the swamp safe house
- Fixed some issues with navmeshes in the swamp case file
- Improved charging mechanics for charging monsters
- You can now use either type of sluice gate part in chapter 5 to complete the objective
- Fixed a collision issue in the farm on Chapter 2
- Fixed mirrors so that VR players can interact
- Fixed the tile puzzle so that VR players can interact
- Removed the pigman clothing from the Castle
- Fixed an issue that prevented stamps from spawning on the mines
Labyrinthine update for 6 September 2023
