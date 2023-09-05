Update 79 - Beginner equipment can now be sold or enhanced

Share · View all patches · Build 12112193 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 11:46:34 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

You can now sell beginner equipment or, instead of selling the knife and the sling, enhance them with marbles!

All equipment can now be sold but a minimum amount has to remain available in the stash. A message will stop you from selling or storing equipment if not enough remain available.

Two unstored weapons have to remain. Four armor pieces, one of each type have to remain. Six artifacts have to remain. These amounts ensure that all equipment slots are filled during gameplay.

If your artifact fuses with your armor, you can have one artifact slot left open during play.

When you filter on Materials in the Stash, the amount you own will be shown below each material.

Time to clean up your stash, enjoy!

Till later,

André