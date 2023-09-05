 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EvoMon update for 5 September 2023

Evomon Final Major Update 1.2 - Pre-historic

Share · View all patches · Build 12112140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Final Major Update of Evomon!

In this Update we are going to explore the ancient secrets of Evotopia !

A new Expedition full of secrets is available

27 New Evomons

A New Misterious Fusion

New Items

New Furnitures to be found on the EvoStore gacha machine

Evomini Major sprite overhaul for the expedition mode

New Mini-Game Medals Challenges

In this update we've also added several improvements to the game based on your suggestions

  • Several Graphics Polishments
    New Game Studio Splash Art
    New Borders to Encapsulate the game
    New Ui for money in-game
    New Icons for showing frozen and evomon DNA
    Arena Graphics polishment
    Updated night backgrounds
    Brand New Evolution Scene
    You can now pet evomons (hearts animations)

  • Several Bug Fixes
    Fixed a bug where the game would crash during the Christmas Event
    Fixed a bug where the expedition boss would stop moving

  • General Balancement
    We now need hammers to unlock new mini-games we get hammers after playing mini-games
    less clicks to hatch evomons

After many improvements and content added, its time for us to move forward.
We are planning a sequel for the Evomon Series !
Join us on the official discord to know more! : https://discord.gg/h9ankrZa

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1970821 Depot 1970821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link