Evomon Final Major Update 1.2 - Pre-historic

Welcome to the Final Major Update of Evomon!

In this Update we are going to explore the ancient secrets of Evotopia !

A new Expedition full of secrets is available



27 New Evomons



A New Misterious Fusion



New Items



New Furnitures to be found on the EvoStore gacha machine



Evomini Major sprite overhaul for the expedition mode



New Mini-Game Medals Challenges



In this update we've also added several improvements to the game based on your suggestions

Several Graphics Polishments

New Game Studio Splash Art

New Borders to Encapsulate the game

New Ui for money in-game

New Icons for showing frozen and evomon DNA

Arena Graphics polishment

Updated night backgrounds

Brand New Evolution Scene

You can now pet evomons (hearts animations)

Several Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the game would crash during the Christmas Event

Fixed a bug where the expedition boss would stop moving

General Balancement

We now need hammers to unlock new mini-games we get hammers after playing mini-games

less clicks to hatch evomons

After many improvements and content added, its time for us to move forward.

We are planning a sequel for the Evomon Series !

Join us on the official discord to know more! : https://discord.gg/h9ankrZa