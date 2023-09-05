Evomon Final Major Update 1.2 - Pre-historic

Welcome to the Final Major Update of Evomon!
In this Update we are going to explore the ancient secrets of Evotopia !
A new Expedition full of secrets is available
27 New Evomons
A New Misterious Fusion
New Items
New Furnitures to be found on the EvoStore gacha machine
Evomini Major sprite overhaul for the expedition mode
New Mini-Game Medals Challenges
In this update we've also added several improvements to the game based on your suggestions
-
Several Graphics Polishments
New Game Studio Splash Art
New Borders to Encapsulate the game
New Ui for money in-game
New Icons for showing frozen and evomon DNA
Arena Graphics polishment
Updated night backgrounds
Brand New Evolution Scene
You can now pet evomons (hearts animations)
-
Several Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the game would crash during the Christmas Event
Fixed a bug where the expedition boss would stop moving
-
General Balancement
We now need hammers to unlock new mini-games we get hammers after playing mini-games
less clicks to hatch evomons
After many improvements and content added, its time for us to move forward.
We are planning a sequel for the Evomon Series !
Join us on the official discord to know more! : https://discord.gg/h9ankrZa
Changed files in this update