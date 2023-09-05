 Skip to content

Gamble Tower update for 5 September 2023

Hotfix 1.0.4c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yet another emergency fix!
This one fixes the boss skip glitch on Floor 6.

...What a small patch note.
1.0.5 will come with far more changes though. (probably tomorrow)

