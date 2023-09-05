 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GeneRally 2 update for 5 September 2023

Update v0.4.893dd8a

Share · View all patches · Build 12112097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a few issues with the AI. It also includes various optimisations for and improvements to game systems.

Changes

  • Improved AI's ability to handle slides and hairpins.
  • Adjusted how fuel consumption and tyre wear are calculated to make the system more equal between keyboard, controller and AI players.
  • AI now knows not to wait for a full tank at the pits if it's not needed to finish the race.
  • Various improvements and optimizations for faster and more stable car physics.
  • Various other optimizations.
  • Smoother car movement by extrapolating approximate car position at render time.
  • Small updates to French, Russian and English translations.
  • General now has a brake light.
  • Optimised the in-game UI's performance a bit.
  • FIXED: Heightmap no longer gets distorted when importing a GR1 track.
  • FIXED: Wheels no longer clip through the car body.
  • FIXED: In-game UI no longer has update delays under some circumstances.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104921 Depot 2104921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104922 Depot 2104922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link