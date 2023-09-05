Update v0.4.893dd8a

This update fixes a few issues with the AI. It also includes various optimisations for and improvements to game systems.
Changes
- Improved AI's ability to handle slides and hairpins.
- Adjusted how fuel consumption and tyre wear are calculated to make the system more equal between keyboard, controller and AI players.
- AI now knows not to wait for a full tank at the pits if it's not needed to finish the race.
- Various improvements and optimizations for faster and more stable car physics.
- Various other optimizations.
- Smoother car movement by extrapolating approximate car position at render time.
- Small updates to French, Russian and English translations.
- General now has a brake light.
- Optimised the in-game UI's performance a bit.
- FIXED: Heightmap no longer gets distorted when importing a GR1 track.
- FIXED: Wheels no longer clip through the car body.
- FIXED: In-game UI no longer has update delays under some circumstances.
Changed files in this update