Boneraiser Minions update for 5 September 2023

Patch v35.13

//misc changes

  • Fortnightly Challenge: Your default healing rate from the Boneraise Lore 'Blood Blooms' meta is now doubled in this Challenge.
  • Blacksmithy Lackey: He can now sell the Bernard's Watch relic.
  • Mega Meldsumassous minion: Slightly increased his projectile's Damage (so a bit better in NG+).
  • Soothing Esuna spell: It's Healing rate has been doubled.

//bug fixes

  • Fortnightly Challenge: The current Challenge was rather scuffed as it was partially pulling data from the previous Challenge.
  • Eggy Bro minion: They could hatch into a Banished minion if that minion doesn't have levels (eg Tamed minions).
  • Settings - Resolution: Changing this wasn't re-centering the window when not fullscreen.
  • Settings - Action Cam: This wasn't activating in the Castle Conquest game mode.
  • Visibility settings menu: The page 4 selector wasn't working correctly when using Full Mouse Support.

