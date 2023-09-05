Patch Notes - September 5, 2023

Hello, Isyans!

Find here what will be done during maintenance ✨

Event:

✓ The birthday celebrations in Isya was a blast but it is time to say goodbye until next year!

✓ The Birthday Reward NPC will stay ingame for another week - until September 12, 2023 at 11:59 PM server time - and will leave Isya afterwards.

Changes:

✓ The mini pets from the Card collection system will now grant +2 stats.

✓ After death, you will now be able to respawn on the same map:

Flaming Mine

Arkroute

Kahal Snowfield

Forest Perimeter

Bug fixes:

✓ A bug where the Weapon License for Psyken wasn't working has been fixed.

✓ A bug where the items (Tutorial) Hard Leather Hat & (Tutorial) Litany Helmet had the wrong bonus stats from enhancement has been fixed.

Fiesta Online Team