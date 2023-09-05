 Skip to content

Portobugia update for 5 September 2023

Small updates (v0.7.6) : Bugs and clarity

5 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! The v0.7.6 patch is out. The goal is to improve the understanding of the infection system, because it seems to be a lot of confusion around it. Old saves are expected to be compatible.

  • Fix misspelling in tutorial
  • Fix misspelling in technology
  • Improve explanation for infection system in tutorial
  • Add a sentence to explain the infection system in inspection window
  • Fix clicking "main menu" in tutorial don't go to main menu
  • Increase knowledge amount in report the first two times to be able to research technology earlier

We will soon announce the next big update of the game!

Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!

