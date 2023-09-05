 Skip to content

Halfwish Playtest update for 5 September 2023

050923 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12112016 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changes:

  • All halfwish's upgrade can be refreshed by spending mana

  • Mnka Giga now steals 5HP instead of 8HP

  • Bug Fixes:

  • Fix reset parley count to 0 when conceded duel are occur by power (M'nkaGiga and PinPoint)

  • Fix knight class bonus to recalculate when it played card are affected (Earthquake, Disarm, Challenging Srtike, etc...)

  • Fix Chibarrier to only give 1 point if condition are met

  • Fixed a bug that caused blank cards to appear after choosing 1 upgrade in the situation of attaining more than 2 additional upgrades

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to skip choosing power option in A.I Game after finishing a PVP game

  • Fixed a bug that delayed Points to show when earned

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the game to freeze after opponent has accepted a scry parley

  • Fixed a bug that would cause Prompts to not appear after ending the game midway with scry prompt up

  • Fixed a bug that caused upgrades in tutorial to show wrongly replaced card

  • Fixed a bug that caused when opening Lamp UI to crash the game

  • Fixed a bug that allowed Avarice to steal a lamp and win another lamp in the same turn

  • Fixed a bug that caused settings UI to freeze even after exiting

