050923 Patch Notes

Changes:

All halfwish's upgrade can be refreshed by spending mana

Mnka Giga now steals 5HP instead of 8HP

Bug Fixes:

Fix reset parley count to 0 when conceded duel are occur by power (M'nkaGiga and PinPoint)

Fix knight class bonus to recalculate when it played card are affected (Earthquake, Disarm, Challenging Srtike, etc...)

Fix Chibarrier to only give 1 point if condition are met

Fixed a bug that caused blank cards to appear after choosing 1 upgrade in the situation of attaining more than 2 additional upgrades

Fixed a bug that caused the game to skip choosing power option in A.I Game after finishing a PVP game

Fixed a bug that delayed Points to show when earned

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to freeze after opponent has accepted a scry parley

Fixed a bug that would cause Prompts to not appear after ending the game midway with scry prompt up

Fixed a bug that caused upgrades in tutorial to show wrongly replaced card

Fixed a bug that caused when opening Lamp UI to crash the game

Fixed a bug that allowed Avarice to steal a lamp and win another lamp in the same turn