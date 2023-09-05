050923 Patch Notes

-
Changes:
All halfwish's upgrade can be refreshed by spending mana
Mnka Giga now steals 5HP instead of 8HP
Bug Fixes:
Fix reset parley count to 0 when conceded duel are occur by power (M'nkaGiga and PinPoint)
Fix knight class bonus to recalculate when it played card are affected (Earthquake, Disarm, Challenging Srtike, etc...)
Fix Chibarrier to only give 1 point if condition are met
Fixed a bug that caused blank cards to appear after choosing 1 upgrade in the situation of attaining more than 2 additional upgrades
Fixed a bug that caused the game to skip choosing power option in A.I Game after finishing a PVP game
Fixed a bug that delayed Points to show when earned
Fixed a bug that would cause the game to freeze after opponent has accepted a scry parley
Fixed a bug that would cause Prompts to not appear after ending the game midway with scry prompt up
Fixed a bug that caused upgrades in tutorial to show wrongly replaced card
Fixed a bug that caused when opening Lamp UI to crash the game
Fixed a bug that allowed Avarice to steal a lamp and win another lamp in the same turn
Fixed a bug that caused settings UI to freeze even after exiting
Halfwish Playtest update for 5 September 2023
