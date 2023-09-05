Hello. This update introduces some more new items to play with. Additionally the level up system has one small but significant change to it and consumables scale in damage. There's been a couple of changes to overall appearance and a few rather annoying bugs squashed too.

FYI the Demo is back and updated as well.

General

New Item: Golden Heart - Gain a coin for every 10 health you lose

New Item: Spring - +1 bounce to all weapons that already bounce

New Item: Dog Treat - +50% dog speed, +25% dog attack rate

New Item: Diploma - No weapon class penalties. All non-class weapons get +5% damage

New Item: Sun Stone - Randomly enhances a single weapon stat for all weapons

Level Up no longer offers both weapons and items as a reward option - only items. You need to buy weapons from the Upgrade Weapons screen which always has a weapon as first choice

Consumables increase in damage every level up by 3%

Accessibility settings renamed to Difficulty with added information regarding the leaderboard multiplier

Leaderboard score multiplier for time increased from 6 to 8

Increased the overall contrast of the game world for a bit more vibrant and sharp look

Added name of the map to the run start zoom-in

Modified weapon: Acid Rain changed to target a random enemy instead of just randomly on screen

Chaos Stone shows the average damage multiplier on hover

Monocle shows the critical chances on hover

Damage numbers increased by 1000x (visual only)

Bugs