Horde Hunters update for 5 September 2023

v. 0.4.5

Build 12112008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. This update introduces some more new items to play with. Additionally the level up system has one small but significant change to it and consumables scale in damage. There's been a couple of changes to overall appearance and a few rather annoying bugs squashed too.

FYI the Demo is back and updated as well.

General

  • New Item: Golden Heart - Gain a coin for every 10 health you lose
  • New Item: Spring - +1 bounce to all weapons that already bounce
  • New Item: Dog Treat - +50% dog speed, +25% dog attack rate
  • New Item: Diploma - No weapon class penalties. All non-class weapons get +5% damage
  • New Item: Sun Stone - Randomly enhances a single weapon stat for all weapons
  • Level Up no longer offers both weapons and items as a reward option - only items. You need to buy weapons from the Upgrade Weapons screen which always has a weapon as first choice
  • Consumables increase in damage every level up by 3%
  • Accessibility settings renamed to Difficulty with added information regarding the leaderboard multiplier
  • Leaderboard score multiplier for time increased from 6 to 8
  • Increased the overall contrast of the game world for a bit more vibrant and sharp look
  • Added name of the map to the run start zoom-in
  • Modified weapon: Acid Rain changed to target a random enemy instead of just randomly on screen
  • Chaos Stone shows the average damage multiplier on hover
  • Monocle shows the critical chances on hover
  • Damage numbers increased by 1000x (visual only)

Bugs

  • Upgrading the character Strength attribute on level up would reset any max health bonuses given on mission rewards
  • Chaos Stone had no impact on Haste damage
  • Some weapons ignored character stat damage bonuses completely
  • Could not choose a party member as a mission reward if inventory was full while already having said party member in it
  • Dark shroud was not appearing when it rained

Changed files in this update

