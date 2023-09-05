More Changes V0.41

New:
- Equipment received a soft lock, for 1s after it is dropped, to prevent unintentional scrapping.
- A Soul Item and a Potion both related to Protein. This will make 3 Potions related to Farming and a pack for them have been added.
Updated:
- Unlocking Cow Factory for the first time will now give a free Cow (retroactive for everyone that has it unlocked).
- Ascension will also now always give a free Cow allowing the Factory to start producing Milk directly.
- Challenge 7 Unlock and Goal are both reduced.
- Assembly line and the row of bonus will both get some actual value into them upon being unlocked.
- Cow Buy button now has a Hold to buy.
Fixed:
- Restarting an Ascension was giving Challenges the wrong Reincarnation Point (simply clicking the restart without doing it could lead to issue as well).
- Performing an Ascension had some issues with the Equipment scaling (same as last patch fix, but only for a wave).
