[v1.23.0] Added iPad as a supported platform and more

VRoid Studio v1.23.0 · Last edited 7 September 2023

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.23.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

Added iPad as a supported platform

Apple Pencil support (only for iPad)

Touch gesture support (only for iPad)

Added palm rejection feature (only for iPad)

Added automatic model save feature (only for iPad)

Added a feature to change Texture Display Resolution

Added UI scaling feature

Added 1 base hair preset

Added 4 skin (full body) presets

Added 9 outfit presets

Added 3 outfit sets

For the features added to the iPad version, please refer to the following article:

▼Differences between VRoid Studio for iPad and the Windows & macOS versions

https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/21828351684889

On non-recommended iPad devices, the Texture Display Resolution will automatically be set to half its default value.

Please check your iPad model and read the following articles to learn more.

▼About Texture Display Resolution

https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/22212988393881

▼Operating environment requirements (required specifications)

https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/900006049066

■ Changes

Changed input system to Windows Ink

To support tablet devices, we've switched VRoid Studio's input system to use Windows Ink.

This change enables touch operation in addition to mouse and pen tablet operation.

This change may alter the user experience compared to previous versions.

If you encounter issues, please refer to our Help page.

▼Troubleshooting

https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc//sections/900001864983

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.

Thank you for your continued support.

Download the latest version here

https://vroid.com/en/studio