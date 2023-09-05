Version 3.0.2.4 Update Notice

Hello warriors, I am the producer of [HERO OF FATE]!

We will carefully review every player's feedback and suggestions to adjust and update the game.

The content of this update is as follows:

[System added

1、New setting: "Other settings" added the option of blocking the hit flash.

2、New setting: "Other settings" added the option of shielding damage numbers.

3、New setting: "Other Settings" added 2x game speed.

[System Adjustment

Priest Healing CD time adjusted from 45 seconds to 30 seconds. Reaper's bullets have been enlarged and slowed down.

3, Instant Light Chop is no longer the exclusive skill of warriors.

4, lowered the number of monsters and life value required for the "Cape Secret Treasure" event.

5, the first encounter with the little girl's task has been changed to trigger only once per adventure, if you choose to leave, the battle will not reappear.

6、Press esc to open the pause interface, now you can also press esc to close the interface. Shielded the role of spacebar in the game.

8, canceled the boss death scythe curse damage additional, to avoid the player curse is too high directly by the god of death inexplicable seconds!

System Optimization

Optimized the useless code and optimized the game structure.

2、Optimize the effect of the "Dragon Destroyer" skill (currently optimizing the transparency of the skill fine-tuning, such as adjustments are not enough will continue to adjust) Optimized the "Meteorite Fall" skill to shrink by 50% and increase the basic damage by 100%. Optimized the animation of "Flame Chop" skill. Optimized "Magic Dome Light" skill animation.

[BUG FIX

1、Fixed the problem of props pickup range, restricting the lowest pickup range of players to 1.

2、Fixed the problem that the floating character beyond the control range character floating blood does not show.

3、Fixed the problem that when the last 10s, the countdown timer appears after the player enters the event, the countdown timer stays in the player's head.

4、Fixed some text description bugs

5. Repaired the bug that monsters are not refreshed after 16 minutes of endless mode.