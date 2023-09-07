Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station - Steam version arrived 🚀

🎉🔥 Yupitergrad 2: the Lost Station has just arrived on Steam! 🔥🎉

Space comrades, it's time to grab your kosmo-sticks and go on a journey through the abandoned space station 🪐

This is our most important and greatest journey - after Yupitergrad 2 was released on Pico, Meta and HTC headsets, it's finally time for the Steam version. 😉

We're thrilled that new users will have the opportunity to explore the enigmatic space base's intricate corridors and passages. This facility is overseen by a defiant artificial intelligence, which means players will need to demonstrate their skills, acquire fresh equipment, and engage in combat against rebel robots. Moreover, there will be more environmental puzzles to unravel and a greater map to navigate in order to make their escape. We have prepared something fresh for you in VR and present a real space Metroidvania in this game.

👇 What awaits you in Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station? 👇

🚀 Campaign for 6-8 hours filled with jokes and comments from AISha - the artificial intelligence that accompanies us

🚀 8 unique types of traps in different variations - which must be avoided showing off efficiency and precision

🚀 3 visually distinct biomes featuring a variety of locations and numerous points of interest, making it easier to navigate and orient oneself in the field.

🚀 4 distinct pieces of equipment designed for both exploration and combat, enabling access to new areas and the ability to confront robots effectively.

And above all, it's a blast! We've designed fantastic spaces where you can swing and experiment with game mechanics, thanks to our one-of-a-kind suction cups on the ropes. It's an exceptional blend of environmental exploration, 3D platforming, shooting, and adventure gaming. Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station is a unique VR experience

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1969000/Yupitergrad_2_The_Lost_Station/

It's important to highlight that Yupitergrad 2 on Steam is essentially version 1.1 of the game, which has already been launched on other platforms. In this release, you'll have immediate access to gameplay enhancements, visual improvements, and functional fixes that were introduced in the latest update on other platforms. Our priority is to ensure that your experience is as seamless and polished as can be.

Stick around and keep an eye out for more updates! May the vastness of space, our nerdy humor, and the thrilling adventures in the corridors bring you as much joy as they do for us!

~Gamedust Team