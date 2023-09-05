 Skip to content

Keysight update for 5 September 2023

1.6.2a tiny update

Build 12111789

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Teeny tiny update (Windows-only) to add a necessary feature for a streamer to achieve a specific implementation.

Only two changes:

  • Pulses which are translucent and always fully opaque (that is, 1.00 opacity across opacity-by-velocity and opacity-by-lifetime-1/2) will now be masked in mask mode. While in this mode, they also slightly move downwards over time in order to properly perform transparency sorting. This allows masking of "note object replacement" pulses.
  • Fixed midi transposing breaking test inputs

Now, I better get back to Keysight 2 development!

Changed files in this update

KeySight Content Depot 1325731
