Frogman Magmaborn update for 5 September 2023

Version 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12111781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

We’ve just published a small update, mainly to address some of the feedback we’ve received regarding the confusing controls. First time players will now be prompted with the control binding screen on launch, starting the game should be easier, and Escape can now be used to pause the game and go back in menus.

We’ve also added some missing sound effects to the ending, and a target FPS option.

Thank you again for the feedback, and we hope you enjoy the new version!

