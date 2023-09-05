A new release is ready to see the light of the day.

It's always hard to determine how many words are currently in the game. That's because it's not all dialogue, but some is hidden in the memory screen or other UI elements. So, sometimes, the best I can do is to extract all translatable Strings and then run the text through a word counter program. When I do that, then we are currently at 77.100 words.

I think it is fair to say we are approaching book length.

Episode 3.5 is centered around Lucy. It adds another day to the story.

Not only that. With Episode 3.5 came a couple of other scenes that can be found in between the already existing story. They are either fantasies or memories, and they shed a bit more light on MC's thoughts.

Many of those are sexual in nature, so it might be worth taking a look.

There was a bug that appeared when the game wanted the player to enter MC's name. This now happens through a different mechanism. Hopefully, this resolves the issue. It's hard to verify because I can't recreate the bug on my end, and I'm not in close contact with someone who can. If it still appears, then please reach out to me. I will fix it and issue upload a small bug fix.

Episode 3.5 also added side images. By default, this feature should be turned off. You can enable it in the preferences tab. These side images help differentiate between who is talking. Especially in the scenes with Lucy's parents, this should be helpful.

That's all I have to say. Go ahead and enjoy this new update! Have fun!

A Foreign World - Episode 3.5

Changelog:

11.000 words of story

314 renders

8 animations

0.45 hours of playtime

Total: