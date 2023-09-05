Sep.01 【Test Branch Update】Be aware. Here comes The Curse.

Share · View all patches · Build 12111677 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 11:09:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

【Join the Test Branch to Experience the Coming Update】

*New Class: Boxer!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42944588/65ebcdcf48f20863c2120ab5bb2e00cf7d5220ac.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42944588/af4937ecce330233d82d149cc79cbfd6448ed3b5.png)[/url]

*Greedy Curse

The more Soul Crystal you get from Curses, the more power enemies receive.

*Surface Optimization

Remade the difficulty option surface.

*【Assassin】&【Pirate】 Adjustment

We adjusted the passive ability of these two classes to give players better experience.

Copy the test branch code

【testcurse20230901】

to activate the test brance.

Where to activate:

Library -- Time Walker: Dark World -- Properties --Betas -- Paste -- Check Code -- Beta Participation -- test_dev2

If you have any problem while playing the game, please leave a comment or Discord us. (Click to Join our Discord)