Sep.01 【Test Branch Update】Be aware. Here comes The Curse.

【Join the Test Branch to Experience the Coming Update】
*New Class: Boxer!
*Greedy Curse
The more Soul Crystal you get from Curses, the more power enemies receive.
*Surface Optimization
Remade the difficulty option surface.
*【Assassin】&【Pirate】 Adjustment
We adjusted the passive ability of these two classes to give players better experience.
Copy the test branch code
【testcurse20230901】
to activate the test brance.
Where to activate:
Library -- Time Walker: Dark World -- Properties --Betas -- Paste -- Check Code -- Beta Participation -- test_dev2
If you have any problem while playing the game, please leave a comment or Discord us.
