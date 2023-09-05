 Skip to content

chemical update for 5 September 2023

Version 1.13

Version 1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 12111628

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version includes several enhancements:

  • Implementation of a new simple Done AI (will be extended soon)
  • Extension of the door system with weight recording
  • Operable elevator system
  • Several corridors and textures added
  • Etc.

Changed files in this update

