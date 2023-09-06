- New tutorial system (no longer breaks the game immersion)
- Corrections to the functionality of the solar puzzle minigame
- Fixed audio cut-offs on dialogue exit
- Added messages related to Workers and improved the Professions tab in Builder mode
- Added display of currently selected arrow slot
- Added notification sound for tutorial display
- Added combat start notification icon
- Added combat start notification sound
- Greater variety of enemy combat barks
- Lowered intensity of storm visual effects
- Added see-through grass to close camera zoom
- Added time display to map (useful if the night period feels too long)
- Added resource node names and icons when interacting with them
- Corrections to balancing of gold and resources available in the game
- Added block of unnecessary tool swing when finished resource extraction
- Small corrections to combat system
- Added reactions to striking environment elements with a weapon
- Various AI corrections
- Fixed occasional long game load during travel
- Corrections to combat sound effects
- Added sound informing about quest stage being completed
- Fixed character animation issues and slowed down rotation at higher fps
- Added a preloader to signal that the game is still correctly loading at a given time
- Corrected the player character map pin to make it more visible
Robin Hood - Sherwood Builders - Bandit's Trail update for 6 September 2023
Hotfix for Robin Hood - Sherwood Builders - Bandit's Trail v 2.09.05.01P
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2465832
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update