Robin Hood - Sherwood Builders - Bandit's Trail update for 6 September 2023

Hotfix for Robin Hood - Sherwood Builders - Bandit's Trail v 2.09.05.01P

Share · View all patches · Build 12111421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New tutorial system (no longer breaks the game immersion)
  • Corrections to the functionality of the solar puzzle minigame
  • Fixed audio cut-offs on dialogue exit
  • Added messages related to Workers and improved the Professions tab in Builder mode
  • Added display of currently selected arrow slot
  • Added notification sound for tutorial display
  • Added combat start notification icon
  • Added combat start notification sound
  • Greater variety of enemy combat barks
  • Lowered intensity of storm visual effects
  • Added see-through grass to close camera zoom
  • Added time display to map (useful if the night period feels too long)
  • Added resource node names and icons when interacting with them
  • Corrections to balancing of gold and resources available in the game
  • Added block of unnecessary tool swing when finished resource extraction
  • Small corrections to combat system
  • Added reactions to striking environment elements with a weapon
  • Various AI corrections
  • Fixed occasional long game load during travel
  • Corrections to combat sound effects
  • Added sound informing about quest stage being completed
  • Fixed character animation issues and slowed down rotation at higher fps
  • Added a preloader to signal that the game is still correctly loading at a given time
  • Corrected the player character map pin to make it more visible

Changed files in this update

