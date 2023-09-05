- Introduced "Speedrun Mode", which can be activated via the Settings Menu. When active, the current time is always displayed in the top-right corner.
- Accessing the Settings Menu no longer pauses the Speedrun timer.
- The Speedrun timer now pauses during level loading.
- Added D-Pad support.
- improved clarity of the selected option on the Game Over screen.
- The current build version is now displayed in the bottom-left corner of the start menu.
- Removed "Respawn" Button from Settings menu
- After respawning, Constance will now gain a few invincibility frames
Constance update for 5 September 2023
Patch Notes (v2309051032)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2313701
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update