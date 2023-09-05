 Skip to content

Constance update for 5 September 2023

Patch Notes (v2309051032)

Patch Notes (v2309051032)

Build 12111315

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introduced "Speedrun Mode", which can be activated via the Settings Menu. When active, the current time is always displayed in the top-right corner.
  • Accessing the Settings Menu no longer pauses the Speedrun timer.
  • The Speedrun timer now pauses during level loading.
  • Added D-Pad support.
  • improved clarity of the selected option on the Game Over screen.
  • The current build version is now displayed in the bottom-left corner of the start menu.
  • Removed "Respawn" Button from Settings menu
  • After respawning, Constance will now gain a few invincibility frames

Changed files in this update

