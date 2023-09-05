Update 1.1.4 is here!

As promised even after releasing all of the DLCs we are still working on the game! That's why we improved Unmatched: Digital Edition and made the following changes:

[Fix] The Coded Notes card has been fixed.

Everything should be working fine now! Enjoy playing Invisible Man! (or against him :) )

[Fix] The Issue causing AI to be softlocked while playing against Invisible Man has been fixed.

That is all for today! Compete with each other on Unmatched Maps and just enjoy the game! We are always happy to hear from you so feel free to drop us a comment or leave feedback via the in-game feedback feature!