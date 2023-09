Share · View all patches · Build 12111209 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 09:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Today we have posted version 1.15 to Steam.

This update fixes a variety of minor issues that appear occasionally during the game such as names appearing incorrectly. Or the player talking as if something has happened when it didn't,

This update also fixes some minor items with the DLC.