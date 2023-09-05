 Skip to content

Enchanted Portals update for 5 September 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12111144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ENCHANTED PORTALS IS AVAILABLE NOW!

Get ready for an adventure like no other as rookie magicians Bobby and Penny find themselves stuck between dimensions. As they journey through a variety of enchanting worlds, it’s up to you to help them fight their way back to their own dimension and reclaim the Magic Book.

With catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that will keep you on your toes. Whether you’re playing solo or with a friend, the magic never stops and the action is always fast-paced and whimsical. Join Bobby and Penny on their quest and see where the adventure takes you!

  • CO-OP and SOLO modes.
  • A collection of challenging PLATFORM STAGES, set in a variety of worlds across dimensions.
  • Thrilling BOSS BATTLES: each featuring a colorful unique setting and multiple different phases to go through.
  • A powerful arsenal of SPELLS and MOVES: fire, ice and wind ready to use from the very beginning, a handy double-jump for extra air control, a magic bubble that blocks any attack, and the ability to fly with your broom and swim underwater.
  • Players can be affected by a variety of STATUS EFFECTS: jump restriction, inability to attack… all of which will pose an extra challenge and spice up the gameplay.

