ENCHANTED PORTALS IS AVAILABLE NOW!
Get ready for an adventure like no other as rookie magicians Bobby and Penny find themselves stuck between dimensions. As they journey through a variety of enchanting worlds, it’s up to you to help them fight their way back to their own dimension and reclaim the Magic Book.
With catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that will keep you on your toes. Whether you’re playing solo or with a friend, the magic never stops and the action is always fast-paced and whimsical. Join Bobby and Penny on their quest and see where the adventure takes you!
- CO-OP and SOLO modes.
- A collection of challenging PLATFORM STAGES, set in a variety of worlds across dimensions.
- Thrilling BOSS BATTLES: each featuring a colorful unique setting and multiple different phases to go through.
- A powerful arsenal of SPELLS and MOVES: fire, ice and wind ready to use from the very beginning, a handy double-jump for extra air control, a magic bubble that blocks any attack, and the ability to fly with your broom and swim underwater.
- Players can be affected by a variety of STATUS EFFECTS: jump restriction, inability to attack… all of which will pose an extra challenge and spice up the gameplay.