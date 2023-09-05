 Skip to content

Parkitect update for 5 September 2023

1.8q2 Update

1.8q2 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This months update contains the following changes:

  • made menu bars scrollable if they don't fully fit on the screen
  • fixed odd intensity ratings of the Vertical Spinning Coaster. As a result, intensity ratings for most Vertical Spinning Coasters will most likely be somewhat lower than before

September 2023 Build Challenge

Since there's so many ride types available we'll give everyone a bit more time and extend Augusts Thrill Ride Challenge to this month.
Keep in mind that the top submissions for each ride type get included in the next game update as default blueprints - so you can increase your chances of getting included by picking a ride type that doesn't have as many submissions yet.
For example, currently there are lots of great entries for the Swinging Ship or Top Spin, but the following rides have a lower number of submissions so far:

  • Topple Tower
  • Top Scan
  • Orbiter
  • Power Surge
  • Star Flyer
  • Turbine
  • Star Shape

