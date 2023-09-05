Patch Notes - September 5, 2023

Hello, Isyans!
Find here what will be done during maintenance ✨
Event:
✓ The birthday celebrations in Isya were a blast but it is time to say goodbye until next year!
✓ The Birthday Reward NPC will stay in-game for another week - until September 12, 2023, at 11:59 PM server time - and will leave Isya afterwards.
Changes:
✓ The mini pets from the Card collection system will now grant +2 stats.
✓ After death, you will now be able to respawn on the same map:
Flaming Mine
Arkroute
Kahal Snowfield
Forest Perimeter
Bug fixes:
✓ A bug where the Weapon License for Psyken wasn't working has been fixed.
✓ A bug where the items (Tutorial) Hard Leather Hat & (Tutorial) Litany Helmet had the wrong bonus stats from enhancement has been fixed.
Fiesta Online Team
