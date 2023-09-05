 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fiesta Online update for 5 September 2023

Patch Notes - September 5, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12111090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Isyans!

Find here what will be done during maintenance ✨

Event:

✓ The birthday celebrations in Isya were a blast but it is time to say goodbye until next year!
✓ The Birthday Reward NPC will stay in-game for another week - until September 12, 2023, at 11:59 PM server time - and will leave Isya afterwards.

Changes:

✓ The mini pets from the Card collection system will now grant +2 stats.
✓ After death, you will now be able to respawn on the same map:

Flaming Mine
Arkroute
Kahal Snowfield
Forest Perimeter
Bug fixes:

✓ A bug where the Weapon License for Psyken wasn't working has been fixed.
✓ A bug where the items (Tutorial) Hard Leather Hat & (Tutorial) Litany Helmet had the wrong bonus stats from enhancement has been fixed.

Fiesta Online Team

Changed files in this update

Fiesta Online DE Depot 280622
  • Loading history…
Fiesta Online ES Depot 280623
  • Loading history…
Fiesta Online FR Depot 280624
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link