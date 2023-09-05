 Skip to content

Sunkenland update for 5 September 2023

Hotfix v0.121

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where players could accidentally hit themselves with their own gun.
  • Resolved an issue where ladder colliders obstructed bullets inappropriately.
  • Enemies no longer shoot in directions unrelated to their line of sight.
  • Addressed instances of invisible colliders appearing in various locations.
  • Adjusted the Seafood Platter effect to properly grant 50 health upon consumption.
  • Fixed the rotation of the Heavy Machinegun.
  • Added enemy footstep sounds.

