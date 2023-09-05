Hotfix v0.121

Fixed a bug where players could accidentally hit themselves with their own gun.

Resolved an issue where ladder colliders obstructed bullets inappropriately.

Enemies no longer shoot in directions unrelated to their line of sight.

Addressed instances of invisible colliders appearing in various locations.

Adjusted the Seafood Platter effect to properly grant 50 health upon consumption.

Fixed the rotation of the Heavy Machinegun.

Added enemy footstep sounds.

