Hotfix v0.121

- Fixed a bug where players could accidentally hit themselves with their own gun.
- Resolved an issue where ladder colliders obstructed bullets inappropriately.
- Enemies no longer shoot in directions unrelated to their line of sight.
- Addressed instances of invisible colliders appearing in various locations.
- Adjusted the Seafood Platter effect to properly grant 50 health upon consumption.
- Fixed the rotation of the Heavy Machinegun.
- Added enemy footstep sounds.
If you have any questions or concerns, please always reach out to us via the Steam Forums or Discord.
Changed files in this update