Update 27.2 Rolls Out

After closely observing the initial reactions and feedback from our streaming community, we've implemented some practical changes to enhance the gameplay. Here are the details:

New features

Gameplay Timer

To prevent lengthy turns and maintain the flow of the game, a timer has been added that caps the duration of player actions during a turn. This is a staple in many CCGs, and we're glad to integrate it into our game as well.



New Scene Indicator

To improve gameplay clarity, we've added a simple animation that signals the start of a new scene, where players can play cards and make moves such as attacks, dodges, or performances.



Combo Mechanics UI and VFX

We've added tooltips and new visual effects to help you track combo checklists on certain cards more easily. These features will notify you clearly when a combo is successfully activated following the designated actions.

Also, when you hover over a card with a combo mechanic, the combo checklist will now appear on the left side, simplifying the process of tracking the combo status of that card.

Bugfixes

Card Artwork Loading: The artwork on cards should now load correctly every time, without any hitches.

The artwork on cards should now load correctly every time, without any hitches. General Gameplay Smoothness: We've worked on the backend to reduce the occasional game slowdowns, offering a more fluid gaming experience.

We've worked on the backend to reduce the occasional game slowdowns, offering a more fluid gaming experience. Camera Shift Bug Resolved: Addressed an issue where the camera would randomly shift during a match, providing a steadier visual experience.

Addressed an issue where the camera would randomly shift during a match, providing a steadier visual experience. Tutorial Bugs Fixed: Ironed out several bugs in the tutorial for a smoother introduction to the game.

We appreciate your ongoing support and are constantly working to refine your gaming experience.

Happy movie-making!