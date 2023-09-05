 Skip to content

Subspace Discovery update for 5 September 2023

v0.11.5 - 2023-09-05

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• [tune] Game now compensates for the time difference between the player's PC and the server.
• [tune] Pickup radius for tractor beam improved.
• [tune] Cargo: Right-click will quickly move the stack from one to the other.
• [tune] Cargo window no longer scrolls the world, and slots are not picked up while scrolling the menu.
• [tune] Cargo from the ship can now be swapped with base cargo slots. @Dangerous
• [tune] Eject icon/text is now shown for all cargo eject instances, and the refinement slot no longer sticks.
• [tune] Removed numbers from the season and using season names instead.
• [tune] The start and end of the season can now be seen in the player menu. @Sakuya
• [tune] Shield and armor impact no longer produce hull particle fragments.
• [tune] The maximum loot for one enemy now has a random cap to spread out drops more evenly and a low chance to grant extra drops. This change is in development and will be adjusted once the Roadmap update is completed.
• [dev] Additional logging for new and lost client connections.

