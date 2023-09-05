■ Maintenance Period: 04:00 - 08:30 Sep 7th 2023 (UTC) -total of 4 hours 30 minutes.

■ The game will not be available during this period.

■ Details

1. New ★5 Mercenaries Agni & Merry White, ★5 Companions Skanda & Gloomy

※ The Mercenary details below may be different from the Live Update version.

※ Please refer to the in-game Encyclopedia after the Sep 7th Update.[/h3]

[New Mercenaries Agni & Merry White]

Agni

▶ Illustration



▶ Combat Image



▶ Combat Video



Merry White

▶ Illustration



▶ Combat Image



▶ Combat Video





[New Companion Skanda & Gloomy]

Skanda

▶ Illustration



▶ Combat Image



▶ Combat Video

Gloomy

▶ Illustration



▶ Combat Image



▶ Combat Video



Event Period: Sep 7th Update - Oct 12th Update 2023

Details: New Mercenary and Companion can be recruited at a higher rate.

Target Mercenaries / Companions: Agni (★5), Merry White (★5) / Skanda (★5), Gloomy (★5)

How to Use

Select the [New Chance-up] image from the [Recruit] menu to use the chance-up recruit. Use Diamonds or Premium Scrolls to recruit Mercenaries and Companions. New Chance-up Probability



※ New Mercenaries and Companions can be obtained from the New Chance-up

3. New Costume

[Radiant Curse Celia]

Celia started researching ways to open a portal to a different dimension.

She wanted to commune with herself from another world... but strangely it only changed her outfit.

Oddly enough, wearing this outfit made her want to solve some puzzles.

「Fufu, we have the same taste in clothes.」​

■ How to Obtain: Autumn Welcoming BINGO Event

▶ Illustration



▶ Combat Image



▶ Combat Video



4. Repeat Mercenary Piece Fusion

When having collected a large quantity of Mercenary Pieces, this feature can be used to repeat fusion pieces.



5. DJ MAX Collaboration Fusion End Announcement

Bugged Geezer, Bugged Skeleton Fusion will be available until 04:00 Sep 21st 2023 (UTC).

6. Bug Fixes

Lakshmi's attack animation having remnants of standing images.

Taylor's Frost Freeze stacking 2 times under certain circumstances.

Seir's Enhanced Barrier's 'Incoming DMG Reduction' effect applying while ignoring Prohibition effects.

7. Events

​[In-game Events]

■ Event Period: Sep 7th Update - Sep 21st Update 2023 (UTC).

​

Soul Gear Summon Discount Event

■ Details: Gold / Soul Piece cost of Soul Gear Summon x100 / x10 will be discounted by 10%

​ Mystic Island Collect Time Shorten Event

■ Details: Mystic Island Collect Time will be shortened by 50%.

[Event Dungeon Dash Event]



■ Event Period: Sep 7th Update - Sep 21st Update 2023

■ Details: Receive rewards depending on the number of Event Dungeon Participation during the event.

​■ Missions and Rewards.



※ Each of the available rewards can be claimed once per account.

[Autumn Welcoming BINGO Event]



■ Event Period: Sep 7th Update - Oct 12th Update 2023

■ Details: Complete the missions on the BINGO board to complete BINGO and claim rewards.

​■ How to Participate

Complete the missions on the BINGO Board during the event period to complete Horizontal / Veritcal BINGO and claim the BINGO rewards. Press the [Complete] button after completing the missions. Once all the BINGO Board missions are complete, the final reward can be claimed. Check-in Mission will count once between 20:00 the day of and 19:59 the next day (UTC). Each reward can be claimed once per account.

■ Mission



​■ Reward



※ Each of the BINGO Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

※ Rewards are sent to the Mailbox. Rewards cannot be claimed once the event period is over.

[New Mercenary Celebration Check-in Event]

■ Event Period: Sep 7th Update - 19:59 Sep 20th 2023 (UTC).

■ Participation Period: Event can be participated in for 14 days after the initial log-in during the event period.

■ Details: Receive rewards depending on the number of days checked in during the event.



※ Press the [Collect] button to claim the event rewards, each reward can be claimed once per account.

※ Check-in records are refreshed every day at 20:00 (UTC).

8. Package Sales

​​​[Horseshoe Package]

■ Sale Period: Sep 7th Update - Sep 21st Update 2023

■ Products and Price



※ This Package can be purchased up to 10 times per account.

​​​[x3 Diamond Package]

■ Sale Period: Sep 7th Update - Until Further Notice

■ Products and Price



※ These packages can be purchased up to once per account per month.

※ Purchase Limit for these packages will be reset on the last day of each month at 20:00 (UTC).

​​​[Custom Package]

■ Sale Period: Sep 7th Update - Oct 12th Update 2023

■ Products and Price



※ These packages can be purchased up to 10 times per account.

※ Purchase Limit for these packages will be reset during the Sep 21st Update.

​​​[STEP-UP Package]

■ Sale Period: Sep 7th Update - Sep 21st Update 2023

■ Products and Price



※ These packages can be purchased upto once per account.

9. Misc.

-Starter Package's available purchase period will be increased from 7 days after account creation to 30 days after account creation.